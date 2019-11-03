This 1968 Toyota Corona For Sale In Arizona Is The Only Good Stanced Car

I’ll be honest. I don’t usually like the look of a totally slammed car. The wheel arches hanging over the tires just makes most of them look weird to me. This Toyota Corona that’s currently on Craigslist in Scottsdale, Arizona, though? It works. It really works.

I think it really comes down to the fact that this car looks like a cartoon. It’s not painted a glossy red or purple. It’s exactly the kind of muted color you’d expect a 1968 Japanese economy sedan to be, and it’s got the woodgrain interior to match.

Photo : Keith Ross ( Craigslist )

Also missing are the oversized aftermarket wheels you might imagine would sit under something like this. Here? Just stock chrome wheel-covers.

Photo : Keith Ross ( Craigslist )

I also like that it’s no factory restoration, but it’s in great shape. The minimal rust adds patina, and the car looks lived in and loved. The seller is asking $7900 for the thing and says a lot more went into it than that. I think that makes sense when extensive modifications were needed to sink the frame so low around the driveshaft.

Photo : Keith Ross ( Craigslist )

Anyways, my favorite part of this car is definitely the fact that the hydraulics can do this.

Photo : Keith Ross ( Craigslist )

Just look at this little guy. He looks like he just rolled out of a made-for-streaming Cars sequel.

Anyways, check out the Craigslist a d here, and if I’m wrong about stanced cars try and convince me in the comments.

