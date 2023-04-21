These Cars Look Suspiciously Like Their Competitors

The Kia Amanti is the most obvious answer, but cars from Ford and Pontiac are among the automotive doppelgängers chosen by our readers.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Image: Kia
Image: Kia

The Volkswagen Jetta and Toyota Corolla decided to cosplay as each other in the aughts. Or at least I still think so, because the two looked eerily similar at one point. And I wanted to know what other cars readers think have copied another’s style, or which others looked suspiciously similar to their rivals and competitors.

The Kia Amanti was probably the most obvious answer. Kia and Hyundai were eager for a visual identity in the aughts, and the South Korean carmakers were very obsiouly inspired by competitors in the luxury segment. Even if Kia and Hyundai weren’t rivals (at the time) with European brands known for luxury and sports cars, the South Koreans were aspirational, and, perhaps, a little too blatant in their pursuit to emulate the stalwart brands.

But, as readers pointed out, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar were also orbiting each other’s designs, which led to some car confusion. Maybe automotive styling is just something floating in the air and carmakers accidentally pick up on designs that are too close for comfort. Or, maybe carmakers sometimes do rip each other off, so here are some cars that our readers think look a lot like their rivals.

Honda Accord and Dodge Charger

Honda Accord and Dodge Charger

Photo: Honda
Photo: Honda

Kind of competitors in that they are both large sedans, Honda Accord and Dodge Charger:

[...]

Submitted by: klone121

And...

This is absolutely true in my book. The Accord looks like some dumb Honda designer’s idea to create an ugly Honda “Charger” wannabe. Thing is: it seems as if they were successful, as they’ve captured a whole lot of the bad driving Charger crowd to buy it. (Or a lot of Altima drivers decided to upgrade)Gawd this current gen Accord is just terrible

Submitted by: NeutronStar73

Photo: Dodge
Photo: Dodge
Ford Granada and Mercedes 450 SLC Coupe

Ford Granada and Mercedes 450 SLC Coupe

Photo: Ford
Photo: Ford

The Ford Granada

[...]

Submitted by: sklooner

And...

Two big thoughts:

1) I absolutely love these old car ads. I’m truly amazed at how low the bar was back then for marketers, agencies, and copywriters. This one is among my favorite comparison ads. I remember one from years later where the Lincoln Mark VII was compared to a Mercedes 560 SEC.

2) I have a special connection with these ads, and these brands. I grew up in a multi-brand car family. In the time of these ads we had a both a Granada and a comparable Mercedes-Benz at the same time. I love all cars, even the ones that are objectively garbage. I loved both of those cars equally but for different reasons. Even at a very young age, I knew that one car was built to endure any apocalypse, and the other was the Granada. I didn’t love the Granada any less, but I definitely didn’t want to be driven to or picked up from school in that car. For that duty, only the Mercedes-Benz would do.

 Submitted by: PrinceGnarls

Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Ford Explorer and Land Rover Ranger Rover

Ford Explorer and Land Rover Ranger Rover

Photo: Ford
Photo: Ford

They’re not competitors by any means, but the facelifted previous-gen Ford Explorer had complete delusions of grandeur with the full-size Range Rover, right down to the black A pillars, grille pattern, and E X P L O R E R badging on the hood (not the model below), rear lights, and silver trim the rear.

[...]

Submitted by: William

Photo: Land Rover
Photo: Land Rover
Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro

Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro

Photo: Ford
Photo: Ford

C’mon, now where is this?

[...]

Blatant rip off of the Camaro.

Submitted by: Xanthophyll

Photo: Chevrolet
Photo: Chevrolet
Kia Amanti, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar S-Type

Kia Amanti, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar S-Type

Photo: Kia
Photo: Kia

The quad light epidemic that infected the turn of the millennia business sedans is a spectacular moment in time.

Kia and their Amanti/Oprius taking everyones cues and blending them into something near unidentifiable but you cant ignore lexus and their GS, buick’s lacrosse, or Bentleys flying spur taking that influence too.

Submitted by: syaieya

Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Photo: Jaguar
Photo: Jaguar
Pontiac G8 and BMW M3 (BMW 3-Series, In General)

Pontiac G8 and BMW M3 (BMW 3-Series, In General)

Photo: Pontiac
Photo: Pontiac

Pontiac wanted this so bad. The G8 was pretty good, though:

[...]

Submitted by: dbeach84

Photo: BMW
Photo: BMW
Kia Sportage and Honda CR-V

Kia Sportage and Honda CR-V

Photo: Kia
Photo: Kia

2004 Kia Sportage and 2004 Honda CR-V

[...]

Submitted by: Stephen

Photo: Honda
Photo: Honda
Ferrari Purosangue and Mazda CX-30

Ferrari Purosangue and Mazda CX-30

Photo: Ferrari
Photo: Ferrari

Purosangue / CX30 (wrong label in pic)

[...]

Submitted by: TheSpeedAddict

Photo: Mazda
Photo: Mazda
Honda Accord and Hyundai Genesis

Honda Accord and Hyundai Genesis

Photo: Honda
Photo: Honda

I remember thinking the 9th generation Honda Accord looked too much like a Hyundai Genesis when it came out:

[...]

Of course, the Genesis itself looked like a medley of all the luxury sedans on the market.

Submitted by: Lil Xanos

Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai
Grayscale SUVs and Crossovers

Grayscale SUVs and Crossovers

Photo: Toyota
Photo: Toyota

Any SUV/Crossover made within the last decade?

Submitted by: greencow

And...

Everything looks the same as everything else when everyone keeps getting there care in the 50 shades of resale grey.

Submitted by: T-100-98

Lincoln LS and BMW 5-Series

Lincoln LS and BMW 5-Series

Photo: Lincoln
Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln LS was a great ripoff but mediocre competitor to the BMW E39

[...]

Submitted by: caddyak

Photo: BMW
Photo: BMW
BMW 4-Series and Infiniti Q60

BMW 4-Series and Infiniti Q60

Photo: BMW
Photo: BMW

BMW 4 Series and Infiniti Q60

[...]

Submitted by: CoffeeJedi

Photo: Infiniti
Photo: Infiniti
Toyota MR2 and Pontiac Fiero

Toyota MR2 and Pontiac Fiero

Photo: Toyot
Photo: Toyot

MR2 and Fiero. Can I be ungrayed? [Why, yes]

[...]

Submitted by: JunkCarGI

Photo: Pontiac
Photo: Pontiac
Lifan 320 and Mini Cooper Hatch

Lifan 320 and Mini Cooper Hatch

Photo: Wikicommons
Photo: Wikicommons

The Lifan 320, a small hatchback from a Chinese automaker that was fairly common in Brazil some years ago.

As Jeremy Clarkson described, it looks like someone with a sore throat described a Mini Cooper over a phone call with bad reception and the sketch was faxed to Lifan

Submitted by: edu-petrolhead

And...

Is there any Chinese designed car that does not look like it comes from a western or Japanese manufacturer?

Submitted by: TruthBeToldlll

Photo: Mini
Photo: Mini
Holden Commodore and Chevrolet SS

Holden Commodore and Chevrolet SS

Photo: Holden
Photo: Holden

[...]

Crazy similar, right?

lololol

Submitted by: NaturalAspirations

(Wait just a minute here!)

Photo: Chevrolet
Photo: Chevrolet

In case you missed it:

