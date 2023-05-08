These Are Your Best Project Car and Motorcycle Tips

You said you are already past the disassembly phase, but there are two things I thank my past self the most for.

Photograph everything. Every stage of disassembly. How this thing connected to that thing. The orientation of that doohickey. Digital photos and an ever-present smartphone make this oh so easy.

Bag and label all fasteners. Draw diagrams of where different length bolts go if you need to. Plastic bags and 3x5 cards are cheaper than losing your sanity later.