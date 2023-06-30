These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023

QOTD

These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023

Full size and midsize trucks from Ford, Chevy, Toyota and Nissan are guilty of the same unwelcome changes.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

It seems I’m far from being the only one who mourns the loss of reasonably-sized pickup trucks. And when asked, Jalopnik readers happily spoke out against the worst trends affecting full- and midsize trucks in 2023.

Advertisement

Readers pointed out that trucks are too big, too heavy, too tall, and perhaps worst of all, too expensive. It’s clear that automakers are after bigger profit margins, and that’s partially behind so many of the bigger trucks on sale now.

Carmakers are quick to say buyers are just not going after smaller, inexpensive models, but that’s not entirely true, as the resurgence of smallish trucks like the Ford Maverick show. Or, to cite another example, market research tells Toyota that yesterday’s single cab truck buyers have graduated to extended cabs, while extended cab buyers have moved on to crew cabs. But I don’t know.

I lay some of the blame on automakers, which are perfectly capable of making small, sensible trucks, but are also perfectly happy making bigger trucks with greater profit margins. In any case, it’s nice to see that readers are just as fed up with today’s monster trucks as we are. We asked readers what they thought are the worst truck trends of 2023, and these were their answers:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

New Model Bloat

New Model Bloat

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

For the 30th year in a row, it’s Model Bloat.

A neighbor has a new Silverado. Next to him is a guy with a square body GMC from the early 80s (square headlights). It’s stunning how much taller, wider and longer then new Silverado compared to the 40 year old truck it started with.

I’ve seen a LOT of Model Bloat for a lot of vehicles. But the Trucks are insane. I’ll beat that old square body GMC would be dwarfed by a Mavrick.

Hmmm...

Length 192 inches vs 199.7 inches

width 79 inches vs 83.5 inches (with mirrors)

Height 69 inches vs 68.7 inches

Yeap, an early 80s C1500 is smaller than a 2023 Maverick. But I don’t know if I would say “dwarfed”

[...]

Trucks were so damn useful back in the day. Easy to load, easy to unload, carry about anything, especially if you had the 8 ft bed. I remember climbing over the sides of my dad’s 79 C-10 to help load and unload when there was someone using the Tailgate.

But now, with the beds well over twice as high and half as long, its a bitch to load and unload. Sure today’s trucks can carry a lot more weight, but unless you are selling scrap lead, I don’t see how you can overload a typical modern full size truck given the small bed.

And here’s the weird thing. Driving dad’s pickup, even when he had the short bed 79, and it felt fricking HUGE. So long, so tall, so wide. You felt like Gulliver. I’ve driven modern full sized trucks, and it’s 100 times worse and I hate that feeling with a passion.

Advertisement

Submitted by: hoser68

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

The Big Little Trucks

The Big Little Trucks

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Ford

And I see articles all over the place describing the new Maverick as a “tiny” truck. I know I may be in denial, but I refuse to accept the huge size, especially height, of new full sized trucks as “normal”, they are bloated, see also articles on pedestrian deaths being up, there are consequences to this beyond just the constant irritation of not being able to see around the damn things.

Advertisement

Submitted by: glemon

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

“Bro-Dozers” from Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, etc.

“Bro-Dozers” from Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, etc.

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Toyota

I’ll say it as its so super obvious but to me its the whole Bro-Dozering of all trucks now. Doesn’t matter if its a Tacoma, Ranger, Silverado or whatever. Its so god-damned tiring too. Because most of it looks like things that high school kids would think looks bad ass. Except its most grown adult men driving these idiotic looking things. And none of them of course realize that all of them look exactly the same.

Advertisement

Submitted by: ROBOT TURDS

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Same Cab, Same Engine Lineups

Same Cab, Same Engine Lineups

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

Only making 4-door models.

Only offering a single engine.

Not reducing cost but instead pocketing the savings they get by only offering a single body style and single engine.

Advertisement

Submitted by: klurejr

And...

4 door trucks. I rarely if ever see people in the back seats. I live in the country and every retired Guy has a 4 door pick up plus the wife’s big SUV. I had to custom order my Ram regular cab. What a waste of fuel, material and space.

Submitted by: 1nightStan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Dangerously Bright Headlights

Dangerously Bright Headlights

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Ford

Headlights (though this is in general), please for the love of god, you do not need the brightest lights possible in a city setting. You barely need it at all tbh just enough to be seen in a true city, and especially if you’re already sitting 10 feet in the air -___-

Advertisement

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Tall Trucks, Tall Beds

Tall Trucks, Tall Beds

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

Too tall, especially bed height. Also, grills too big.

Submitted by: Grasscatcher2

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Improper Suspension Setups

Improper Suspension Setups

Tire pops off truck, causes car to flip on Chatsworth freeway

Not a trend from manufacturers, but wheel spacers and negative offset wheels on full-size trucks. I see at least 5 or so every time I drive anywhere. I doubt any of them have made any adjustments to compensate for the weight distribution on the bearings and other components. So in about 2-5 years, wheels falling off full size trucks will probably be the new trend.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Sad Crying Clown in an ILX

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

The Return of Trump Trucks

The Return of Trump Trucks

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Thomas Werner (Getty Images)

Are we talking 2023, or 2024? Because I know the worse thing happening to pickups in my area for 2024. THIS sticker.

[...]

Submitted by: hoser68

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Overlanders And Off-Roaders To Go Mall-Crawling

Overlanders And Off-Roaders To Go Mall-Crawling

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Toyota

Marketing trucks as a go to vehicle for people who truly don’t need them.

I won’t say no one needs trucks, clearly lots of people do. It makes good sense for a truck to be a go to work vehicle.

I think that marketing also drives the bloat of modern trucks. Overstuffed with gadgets an luxury doodads. Adding overlanding gear that looks cool but most buyers won’t use. Topping it off with supertrucks like the TRX and the Raptor which are a great way for dentists to advertise their midlife crisis.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Wierdisgood

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Sedans/SUVs With Truck Beds

Sedans/SUVs With Truck Beds

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Ford

The trend that’s been happening for years - they’ve been gentrified and sedaned. Practicality has been traded off for looks and style so now they are basically expensive cushy SUV’s with open beds.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Mehphisto

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Lack Of Manual Transmissions

Lack Of Manual Transmissions

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Toyota

The diminishing Manual Transmission options. Come on! Look at the latest Tacoma, a sprinkle of the option on Crew-Cabs AND NOTHING on Extended-Cabs! Same is true with the new GM Colo-Can, non-diesel Nissan Frontier, and North American Ford Ranger no MTs at all!!!

Advertisement

Submitted by: M.L. Lapid

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Heavy Trucks, Hefty Repair Costs

Heavy Trucks, Hefty Repair Costs

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Ford

From the manufacturers it’s the size. They are getting harder to load and the weight means bigger heavier everything which means more cost to fix them.

In the aftermarket, the spacers and outrageous offset that the wheels have. They sit so far out they look ridiculous and I’m not sure what wheel bearings did to the people who designed wheels but the abuse these setups cause is not justified.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Fight the machine

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

We’ve Lost The Way

We’ve Lost The Way

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Chevrolet

Same as always, that they exist as anything other than niche works vehicles.

Also, that nobody has made a new El Camino sports-coupe truck.

Submitted by: skeffles

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Front End Design, Low Visibility

Front End Design, Low Visibility

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Toyota

A general overwrought design trend with bluff front ends that have visibility (as in, none) directly in front of the truck that’s enough to hide a toddler in front of. A few examples I can think of include the Suburban/Tahoe/Escalade family and Sequoia/Tundra twins.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Saigon_Design

And...

Trucks got too much face!

Submitted by: Modusoperandi

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

EV Truck Price Adjustments

EV Truck Price Adjustments

Image for article titled These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023
Photo: Ford

Mostly in the truck EV space, there seems to be a thing these days with either not having enough supply (Rivian R1T), releasing a model significantly more expensive than when it was announced (F-150 Lightning, SilvErado EV, Tesla Cybertruck), or both. I know it’s an industry-wide and segment-agnostic problem, but I feel like I hear more of it with EV trucks than anything this year.

Advertisement

Submitted by: paradsecar

Advertisement

17 / 17