These Are The Worst Truck Trends of 2023

It seems I’m far from being the only one who mourns the loss of reasonably-sized pickup trucks. And when asked, Jalopnik readers happily spoke out against the worst trends affecting full- and midsize trucks in 2023.



Readers pointed out that trucks are too big, too heavy, too tall, and perhaps worst of all, too expensive. It’s clear that automakers are after bigger profit margins, and that’s partially behind so many of the bigger trucks on sale now.

Carmakers are quick to say buyers are just not going after smaller, inexpensive models, but that’s not entirely true, as the resurgence of smallish trucks like the Ford Maverick show. Or, to cite another example, market research tells Toyota that yesterday’s single cab truck buyers have graduated to extended cabs, while extended cab buyers have moved on to crew cabs. But I don’t know.

I lay some of the blame on automakers, which are perfectly capable of making small, sensible trucks, but are also perfectly happy making bigger trucks with greater profit margins. In any case, it’s nice to see that readers are just as fed up with today’s monster trucks as we are. We asked readers what they thought are the worst truck trends of 2023, and these were their answers: