These Are The Worst Highway Rest Stops In The World

Unpopular opinion: Buc-ee’s

Would you like to wait in 1/2 mile of traffic just to enter the parking lot? Check!

Would you like to navigate a 20 acre parking lot that features massive RVs, trailers of all kinds, suicidal pedestrians and slack-jawed tourists ignoring all of it? Check!

Have you ever wondered what its like to have so many gas pumps, they have their own traffic patterns? Wonder no more! If that stresses you out, don’t worry - nobody follows the patterns anyway!

Have you ever dreamed of circling said pumps for hours on end, waiting for the chance to use one? Dream no more!

Are you on the highway, when suddenly you wish you could join a mosh pit? Just walk on over to the restrooms for the ride of a lifetime!

Stressed about spending a week with your annoying in-laws at the beach, and really want your anxiety cranked up to 11? Walk through our store and get a nice dose of sensory overload and claustrophobia!

Wishing you could buy $100 worth of sandwiches and have absolutely nowhere to sit? Buc-ee’s is the place for YOU!

(okay, their bathrooms ARE the best and their food is decent)