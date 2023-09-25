The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
What Are The Worst Highway Rest Stops In The World?

Which rest stops were a worse option than just relieving yourself behind a hedge?

Ryan Erik King
Heavy traffic along California's Interstate 5 has overwhelmed the state-run rest stops in the Central Valley as viewed on May 31, 2021, near Coalinga, California.
Photo: George Rose (Getty Images)

Highway rest stops are a crucial part of long-distance car travel. As much as we would love to, we can’t drive forever. You have to stop for fuel, use the restroom or grab a bite to eat if you’re on the road for several hours straight. However, not all highway rest stops are created equal. We have all seen or heard tales about places where the bathrooms look like biohazards or the food is practically inedible.

Late last year, the New York State Thruway Authority announced that the McDonald’s locations at nine rest stops would be closed permanently. The authority also announced that it would construct new restaurant concepts at two stops. However, it highlighted what matters most for these havens along our highways: the bathrooms.

They are important enough that Japan’s transportation ministry gives out awards for the best toilets at rest stops around the country. The ministry wants to encourage highway operators to offer drivers the best facilities possible. While the Japanese government prefers carrots, I would rather use sticks. Today, we’re asking you what are the worst highway rest stops in the world? Let’s embarrass places into improving their restroom services.