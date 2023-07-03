World's Largest Gas Station Opens Just In Time To Celebrate America

A new center devoted to the very American past time of burning gas and buying stuff opened last week near Sevierville, Tennessee just off of I-40 and just in time for the 4th of July. It’s a Buc-ee’s, but no just any Buc-ee’s. This one is represents what is most likely the largest gas station on the planet.

If there is a physical center to the American Zeitgeist it can be found at Buc-ee’s—the world-famous giant gas station chain that dots freeway turn-offs across the American south, but mostly in Texas. The gas stations are already known for their mega-sized stores being more akin to big box stores than your tiny neighborhood Slurp n’ Go, this one take the cake, according to The Drive. It’s 74,000 square feet staffed with 350 notoriously friendly employees (probably because they’re well paid) this “gas station” has a full barbecue restaurant, giant bathrooms, and snacks sold in both regular and massive sizes. Semis are also banned from the store, which goes a long way towards keeping Buc’ees a welcoming and healthy place for average drivers to stop.

Do you want a finely smoke brisket, a pair of shoes in the Buc-ee’s beaver logo print, and 5 pounds of gummy worms? Of course you do, who doesn’t? And Buc-ee’s is your one-stop shop.

Oh, they also sell gas, I guess, at the 120 pumps out front.

Buc-ee’s supremacy may be coming to a pit stop near you. With 58 locations in the south, a new even larger Buc-ee’s is planned for Luling, Texas, according to the Today Show, and the company is eyeing Wisconsin and Colorado for its first locations in the northern U.S.