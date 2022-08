There’s no arguing about it, Ford has made some great cars over the years. Things like the Escort Mexico, the original Mustang and the F-150 Lightning all showcase the best the Blue Oval can muster.

But with more than 100 years of car-building history under its belt, not everything can be a hit, right? So we turned to you to help track down some of the worst cars Ford has ever built.

Click through the following slides to uncover your picks for Ford’s worst cars of all time.