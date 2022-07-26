There’s an all-new Ford Mustang coming, and we can expect to get our first look at it — where else? — in Detroit. Specifically, at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show, which takes place in September.

Automotive News reports that the revived Detroit auto show will be the place where Ford takes the wraps off the all-new Mustang. Citing unnamed sources familiar with Ford’s plans , Automotive News says the seventh-generation Mustang will begin production in early 2023, offering four-cylinder EcoBoost and V8 engines that will mostly be carried over from the current Mustang.

When reached by Jalopnik, a Ford spokesperson said, “ We’ve previously said the all-new seventh-generation Mustang is on the way and we can’t wait to share more details soon.”

The 2022 Detroit auto show will mark the return of the event, which last took place in January 2019. Organizers had rescheduled the 2020 show to a summer date, but the event was cancelled in the midst of the early COVID lockdowns. An event planned for 2021 was likewise cancelled.

Sales of t he current- generation Mustang have sagged slightly. The automaker sold just over 52,000 Mustangs in 2021, according to Automotive News, with sales so far this year down 18 percent compared to last year. The Mustang is basically the only non-pickup, non-SUV vehicle left in Ford’s lineup, but it plays a key role in Ford’s new branding strategy, with “Mustang” and “Bronco” each serving as a sub-brand with multiple offerings (i.e., Mustang and Mustang Mach-E, or Bronco and Bronco Sport).

What are you expecting from the new Mustang? Will Ford stick with tradition and make another retro-tinged design with copious nods to the styling of the original 1964 1/2 legend? Or is this the moment when Ford decides to break with the past and give us a fresh new pony car? Sound off in the comments below.