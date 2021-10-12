What happens when you have a V8-powered muscle car in a market that is headed towards a zero-emission, electric future? You lose power. Ford Authority reports that a bulletin sent to Ford dealers details changes for the 2022 Mustang, mainly a loss of power for two of its V8 models.

Both the GT and the Mach 1 drop by 10 horsepower: The Mustang GT drops from 460 to 450 horsepower while the Mach 1 gets 470 horsepower after previously boasting 480. Both also feature a drop of 10 lb-ft of torque. Surprisingly, the GT500’s 5.2-liter supercharged V8 stays at its whopping 760 hp. Emissions regulations have also seen that the excellent Performance Package is now strictly for retail ordering only.



Stricter emissions regulations, specifically ​​Low Emission Vehicle (LEV III) regulatory emissions requirements are the culprit behind the loss. Introduced in California in 2012, these regulations create more stringent emissions requirements through 2025. A Ford spokesperson confirmed to Road & Track that these requirements are behind the reasons for the slight loss of power and torque on the Mustang for 2022.



Changes were made to meet more stringent LEV III regulatory emissions requirements that resulted in a horsepower and torque reduction for the 5.0-liter V-8 engine,” Ford spokesperson Claire Carroll confirmed in a statement to R&T.

While these power ratings now mean the Mustang is midpack compared to the Challenger (375 hp in the R/T; 485 hp in the Scat Pack) and Camaro (455 hp in the SS), 450 to 470 hp is still nothing to sneeze at. Europe has dealt with a detuned Mustang since its 2015 introduction with the V8 there “only” making 444 hp. Some Mustang fans may be mad as the last few years have seen a horsepower war unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Supercar levels of power have never been more accessible. If customers do have a problem with these power ratings, then we truly have become horsepower spoiled.