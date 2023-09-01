These Are The Most Stolen Vehicles In America

The Highway Loss Data Institute has released its report documenting which cars and trucks are the most likely to be stolen on America’s streets. The report ranks vehicles based on whole-vehicle theft claims per 1,000 vehicles for the model years between 2020 and 2022, adjusted to account for demographic and geographic factors. Without further ado, here are the most stolen vehicles in the United States:
15. Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD
This Ford pickup truck opens the list with a relative claim frequency of 337. The report used 100 as the baseline average.
14. BMW X7 4WD
This BMW SUV closely follows the Ford F-250 with a relative claim frequency of 338. Only 118 X7s were stolen versus 313 F-250 trucks, but the American pickup outnumbers the German SUV by more than two-to-one.
13. Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD
The Ford F-350 has a relative claim frequency of 349. This mark is high enough for the F-350 to be considered the most stolen truck in the United States.
12. Kia Forte
With a relative claim frequency of 357, the Forte is the first of several Kia models to make the list because of the security defect the Kia Boyz social media trend made infamous.
11. Kia Rio
The Rio is the next Kia vehicle on the list, with a relative claim frequency of 359.
10. BMW X6 4WD
Despite only 33 whole-vehicle theft claims, the BMW X6 made the list with a relative claim frequency of 361.
9. Honda CR-V 4WD
The Honda CR-V slid into the ninth position with a relative claim frequency of 409. The CR-V had 1,141 whole-vehicle theft claims, the most of any vehicle in the top 15.
8. Kia Sportage 4WD
The four-wheel-drive version of the Sportage is the third of four Kia vehicles on this list. The crossover has a relative claim frequency of 415.
7. Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4WD
The Range Rover Sport secured seventh place on the list. This British luxury SUV has caught the attention of car thieves with a relative claim frequency of 460.
6. Kia Sportage
The front-wheel-drive Sportage is the most stolen Kia vehicle in the United States, with a relative claim frequency of 479. When combined with its four-wheel-drive counterpart, 757 Sportages were reported stolen.
5. Land Rover Range Rover 4WD
The Range Rover beat its stablemate to sneak into the top five and become the most stolen European vehicle in the United States. The British SUV has a relative claim frequency of 611.
4. Dodge Challenger
This might be the number four spot, but the Challenger is the first of three Dodge cars to make the list. The modern muscle car has a relative claim frequency of 766.
3. Infiniti Q50
The Infiniti Q50 picks up the bronze medal with a relative claim frequency of 878. There were only 90 whole-vehicle theft claims, but it’s low number on U.S. roads pushed it near the top.
2. Dodge Charger HEMI
Yes, Dodge locked out the top two spots. The Dodge Charger has a staggering relative claim frequency of 2,197. There were over 700 Chargers reported stolen.
1. Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
The top spot goes to the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with a relative claim frequency of 6,128. HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore said in a release, “If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway. These numbers are unbelievable.”