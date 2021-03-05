This Ford F-350 Super Duty Drove 1.3 Million Miles In Only Eight Years

Screenshot : PowerStroke Tech Talk w/ARod ( Other

Million-mile vehicles make me really excited. We’ve seen a few million-mile feats over the years from a Hyundai Elantra to a Nissan Frontier, but a Ford F-350 is joining the million-mile club. And the best thing about it? That incredible mileage was racked up in only eight years.



This 2013 Ford F-350 Super Duty rolled into the shop of the Powerstroke Tech Talk w/ARod YouTube channel and podcast and honestly the truck is amazing.

It looks remarkably clean inside and out for the astounding mileage that’s on its odometer. The odometer is pegged at 999999.9 miles but it allegedly went the full 1.3 million:

The engine residing under the hood is a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel. Naysayers of modern diesel engines, look no further than this truck for proof that you can still hit great miles without an old timey diesel engine.



How did this truck get to where it is today? A Rod asked the owner to find out. The truck was picked up by the current owner with a mere 98,000 miles under its wheels. The Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) were deleted. Usually this is done so there are fewer parts to break, but this is often illegal to do.

So, how many parts did this Super Duty owner have to replace to get to its impossibly high mileage? He’s had to replace the transmission and transfer case. The truck’s owner needed to replace three turbos and apparently the fourth is on its way out. Other parts replaced includes two sets of u-joints two sets of batteries. The locking hubs were replaced three times and the belts saw three replacements as well.

As for maintenance, it gets an oil change every 8,000 miles with Lucas Oil High Mileage Stabilizer as an additive. The owner also says he goes the extra mile and puts Stanadyne diesel additive in every tank of diesel. Since the odometer is maxed out, the trip meter is used to measure miles and the measurements are entered into a log.

But perhaps the most remarkable points of all are the owner’s claims that he gets 156,000 miles out of the truck’s tires and he’s only done two brake jobs. Eight years, 1.3 million miles and just two brake jobs.

I love A Rod’s enthusiasm about this truck and I’m right there with him. If there’s any kind of vehicle I love more than a Smart or JDM import it’s definitely a vehicle with a ton of miles. Of course, if you replace enough transmissions you can get any vehicle to a million miles. Still, it’s a pretty cool feat to see any vehicle outrun its odometer.

If you dig Ford truck stuff, check out the Powerstroke Tech Talk w/ARod YouTube channel. He has a podcast, too.