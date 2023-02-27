These Are the Most Fascinating Takeaways from Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

The Schumacher-Haas Animosity Was Strong



If you tuned into the on- and off-track storylines of F1 in 2022, there’s a good chance you got a sense that the Haas team and its driver Mick Schumacher seemed to kind of… hate each other. Of course, any team is going to be displeased with a driver not performing to high standards, one who has a few nasty crashes — but now we’re able to see where that anger was coming from.

DTS gives a little more insight, though, into the struggles Haas faced from German media, which seemed to believe that the team was actively treating Schumacher poorly. It’s a similar line to the one Dmitry Mazepin shared about his son Nikita in the previous season, and it’s understandable that Haas would get frustrated… and you also see that Schumacher comes to races with his own protective posse.

Once again, though, it’s fascinating that the series is seemingly led by Haas’ drama. It goes to show that the smaller teams have much more to gain from a liberal working of the cameras than behemoths like Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes.