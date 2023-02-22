All of Formula 1's 2023 Liveries, Ranked

Friends, i t’s the most wonderful time of the year: Formula 1 is almost back. Pre-season testing is about to kick off , a new season Drive to Survive is on its way, and the opening race in Bahrain is tantalizingly close. For us here at Jalopnik, that means one thing. I’m going to rank the 2023 F1 liveries, and you’re going to hop in the comments to tell me I’m wrong, actually.

I don’t think it would be unfair to say that Formula 1 is firmly in its Hot Topic era. Several teams on the grid have opted to shave weight by foregoing paint, leaving us with plenty of black bodywork paired with some moodily colored accents. I, personally, am here for it — and this ranking will definitely reflect that.