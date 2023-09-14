These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads

Teslas, Trucks and three-row crossovers seem to be the most common new cars on the road. Even though Jalopnik readers wrote in from across the U.S. — and beyond — it looks like Tesla EVs and full-size pickup trucks are the most common vehicles. And sales figures back their claims up.



Of course, three-row crossovers aren’t far behind, the operative word there being crossover. Most people are looking for a good dollar-to-car ratio, and boring as they may be, crossovers deliver in that regard.

But the high number of EVs readers seem to notice out on their local commute indicates that fully-electric cars are reaching a tipping point faster than is believed. EVs are ubiquitous in the U.S. now; I wish they weren’t all finished in a boring white color. We asked readers what new cars they most commonly see on their local roads, and these were their answers: