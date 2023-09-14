These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads

Tesla EVs and crossovers from Ford, Chevy, Toyota and seemingly everyone else are ubiquitous on U.S. roads, according to readers

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Gary Coronado

Teslas, Trucks and three-row crossovers seem to be the most common new cars on the road. Even though Jalopnik readers wrote in from across the U.S. — and beyond — it looks like Tesla EVs and full-size pickup trucks are the most common vehicles. And sales figures back their claims up.

Of course, three-row crossovers aren’t far behind, the operative word there being crossover. Most people are looking for a good dollar-to-car ratio, and boring as they may be, crossovers deliver in that regard.

But the high number of EVs readers seem to notice out on their local commute indicates that fully-electric cars are reaching a tipping point faster than is believed. EVs are ubiquitous in the U.S. now; I wish they weren’t all finished in a boring white color. We asked readers what new cars they most commonly see on their local roads, and these were their answers:

Tesla Model 3

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon (Getty Images)

Most stop lights:

Model 3, Challenger, Charger.

Charger, Model 3, Model 3.

Challenger, Charger, Model 3.

Submitted by: J-BodyBuilder

And...

Tesla Model 3, more than every other new car combined. After that, probably Lexus NX or RX. Live on Long Island, drive to Manhattan for work.

Submitted by: neverspeakawordagain

Tesla Model Y

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Tesla 3 and Y have become the most ubiquitous vehicles in my area, and by far

Submitted by: Margin of Error

And...

I commute between Seattle and the Eastside and I’m surrounded by Model Ys and Model 3s, with the occasional Model S or X thrown into the mix. The opening paragraph of the article reminds me of the other day when I was merging onto I-90 and was immediately boxed in on three sides by white Model Ys. Felt like a low budget video game where they didn’t make enough NPC car models.

Submitted by: trouthawk

Full-Size Pickups (Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500)

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Ford

Pick ups. By light years.

Submitted by: ArtistAtLarge

And...

So what part of the South/ Texas do you live?

Where I live:

F150

Silverado

Rav4

Ram

I notice the not uncommon, but still stand outs like C8s and Nissan Titans and the like, but if I stop at a stop light and look for new cars, its big trucks and Rav4s.

Submitted by: hoser68

Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Chevrolet

IN ORDER:

1. Chevy Traverse/GMC Acadia

2. Chevy Equinox/Whatever other trash is based on it

3. Buick Encore/Whatever other trash is based on it

4. Ford Exploder

5. Ford Escape

6. Chrysler Town & Country/Pacifica/Caravan

7. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee

8. Honda CR-V

9. Honda Odyssey

10. Every full-size truck

I hate it here and want to die.

Submitted by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

And...

1. 3 row CUVs, with the “sporty” Traverse being the most common:

[...]

Submitted by: ThatVanGuy

Toyota Rav4

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Toyota

Rav4. Until I drove one myself (borrowed from a friend) I did not pay attention to realize that every car on the road is a Rav4. New or old I have no clue because they’re all the same. Taxi, Rideshare, private vehicle, they’re all Rav4's. Whoever programs the Matrix in my area is very lazy with their background choice.

Submitted by: elgordo47

Subaru Outback and Subaru Crosstrek

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Subaru

Went to the Pacific Northwest and the number of Subarus was truly astounding, always see it as a stereotype but is very true in real life. Suggested we do a round of Slug Bug with Subies instead of VW Beetles but passenger declined :(

Submitted by: CitronC

Nissan Altima

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Nissan

KC here. Altimas. By no small margin.

Submitted by: mountainbikingandtrackdays

And...

F**king new Nissans, everywhere I look. Cheapest cars in the US now so it’s no surprise they’re like roaches.

Submitted by: kbpoolox

Dodge Charger

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Dodge

I live in the Gentrification Zone. We get Teslas, Chargers, and Altimas.

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Dodge Challenger

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Dodge

Dodge Challengers:

[...]

My god, they’re like locusts here in southern AZ. You gonna rob a bank, might as well do it with a car that’s got awesome performance and blends right in, use a Challenger.

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Toyota Corolla

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Toyota

Ontario checking in. The most common car is probably a Toyota Corolla. They’re ubiquitous among drivers that just want to get from A to B without worrying about reliability or paying attention to their surroundings. I always tense up when I see one around me because they generally do crazy unexpected things...and these things are always around. Toyota says there’s something like 20M of these crazy things on the road, which I fully believe. And they’re all out to kill you.

Runners up:

  • Pickups. Of all kinds. There’s also a ridiculous number of jacked up trucks.
  • Tesla. I can’t go anywhere in town without seeing a half dozen on the road around me.
Submitted by: dolsh

Toyota Camry

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Toyota

F series 654

Silverado 521

Ram 468

RAV4 367

Camry 295

Sierra 242

CR-V 238

Model Y 226

Grand Cherokee 223

Highlander 223

Corolla 222

Tacoma 216

Equinox 212

Explorer 208

That is the list of vehicles that sold more than 200k versions in 2022. That’s pretty much the slide show right now.

I think I see cars commonly that aren’t on this list because I notice something like a Palisade (83k) easier than the much more common Equinox, just because of styling. Even more so with the C8s, which I seem to see every other day (38k)

Submitted by: hoser68

Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Rivian

Here in Bend Oregon Rivians and “overlander” vans and Jeeps plus Hyundai/Kia EVs. Teslas are still all over but are being displaced in popularity.

I also see lots of roof tents on everything to the point where CVT tents are replacing beer and Hydro Flasks as Bend’s major export.

On a heartening note I also see a lot Ford Mavericks and last week I saw,one hauling hay bales at the county fair in Burns so the ranchers are buying them too.

Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow

And...

I live in an interesting area. New vehicle wise I’ve been noticing a lot of Rivian R1Ts and R1Ss, along with the occasional Rivian Amazon delivery truck lately. Teslas are so common that they don’t register with me anymore. Contrast that the fact that the only new car dealer in my town is a CJDR store, I see a disproportionate percentage of spotless Jeeps, white Ram pickups driven by the most aggressive drivers, and Chargers/Challengers/300s.

Submitted by: Along with Martin, Dutch Gunderson, Lana and Sally Decker

Kia Telluride

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Kia

As far as brand new cars go, the Kia Telluride, Ford Bronco, and Grand Cherokee are pretty popular in my area (west of Atlanta)

Submitted by: Stephen

Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Chevrolet

Where I live I always see full size Ford pickups (duh), Dodge Chargers/Challengers EVERYWHERE the GM triplets (Tahoe/Suburban, Yukon, Escalade) and recently a ton of Tellurides. Ab an hour south of Atlanta

Submitted by: :D MiniTruckinSammy

Toyota Hilux

Image for article titled These Are The Most Common New Cars On Your Local Roads
Photo: Toyota

Hilux.

[...]

Because they’re all bought as company cars; which means that they’re written off for tax purposes and the Australian Tax Office never pursues owners for personal use. The market is heavily distorted in favour of trucks.

Actually, if you cut out business purchases, the market for cars has been steadily shrinking here, as prices go up and wages are progressively eaten by rent.

Submitted by: Rollo75

