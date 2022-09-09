N ow is a really good time to be into cars, not just because of what’s on sale today, but because of what’s coming down the line. It’s really an interesting period. Alongside the high powered ICE vehicles coming out are dozens of futuristic electric vehicles.

That’s why yesterday we asked you which ones you’re most excited for. You all had some real fun answers. They’ve made me even more excited for whats coming next in the automotive world.

It feels like every day something new comes out. For gearheads like you and me, it’s like Christmas every day of the week. There’s got to be something out that that you’ll like.

Let’s take a look at what you all had to say.