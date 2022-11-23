“This is going to be a weird one, but my father’s ‘69 Rambler American.

“Long story short, when I was about five, my mother and I got stranded somewhere near Harrisburg PA. We walked for what felt like miles until we reached a 24hr diner. It was almost 7pm when we walked into the door, I remember this distinctly because I looked at the big clock above the register.

“Mom called dad on the payphone and explained the situation, and dad said he would come pick us up.

“Hours passed, the waitress was really nice and found some Beetle Bailey comics for me to read while I ate my grilled cheese sandwich and drank my birch beer. Mom went through a pack of cigs, chain smoking one off the other, concerned that my father was going to be angry with her.

“At some point during the evening, some creepy guy started hitting up on my mom and told me to ‘get lost.’ I refused to leave and eventually the waitress chased the guy off.

“Just when I started to think I was going to live in that diner forever (I was five, remember) I saw my dad’s blue Rambler pull into the parking lot.

“I fell asleep in the back seat and woke up the next morning in my bed.

“To my parents’ credit, the discussion of how and why we got stranded occurred out of earshot, so it wasn’t until much later in life I found out the reasons why.

“The sight of that Rambler pulling into the parking lot late that night is burned into my brain though.”