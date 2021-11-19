Cars are mostly pretty great. But if you want to stand out from the crowd, replacing your normal runaround with a commercial vehicle might not be the worst idea.
To find out what working vehicles would make the best daily drivers, we put that question to you. Here are some of the best answers we got.
Postal Truck
“Easy, a postal truck. Small, maneuverable, lots of cargo space, and simple enough. I can’t wait to buy an LLV.”
The beloved postal truck! A great suggestion as it’s already proven its mettle in every environment across the USA.
Suggested by: beachbumberry
The Crawler
“Hear me out. It’s got the ability to take your work (all of your work) with you wherever you go. It’s tracked, has super high torque so it’ll go anywhere as long as you’re not carrying a rocket. It’s everything from a mobile office to mobile party site.”
Any suggestion starting with, “Hear me out,” is always going to be a controversial one. While there’s no doubting the advantages of using a rocket launch pad as your daily driver, I suspect navigating a city center or parking in your driveway might create a few daily difficulties.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Hearse
“I’ve owned (daily’d) a retired Hearse, Ambulance, and Police Car. Each have been great vehicles in their own way. The (‘60 Cadillac) Hearse was pre-kids, and was fantastic for hauling dogs, hockey gear, bicycles, etc. Plus it was a lot of fun.
“Came close once to buying a fire truck (the price was right) - but just couldn’t justify it as there really wasn’t a lot of utility that I saw.”
This poster has tried them all! A hearse is definitely a bold choice for your commuter car. But as a means of hauling gear and dogs on any weekend adventures, it does tick a lot of boxes.
Suggested by: Ryan Border (Facebook)
A Tank
“Maybe not a commercial vehicle, but definitely a work vehicle, so I’m going with a tank. It may be slow, but no one will get in your way. If they do, good luck to them.”
We’ve all dreamed about driving a tank down the street and rolling over any cars that fall in our path. But could you really see yourself commuting in something like this Leopard Tank?
Suggested by: slicks30r
Unimog
“I’d like to drive around in Unimog with the ‘high speed’ axles.
“[It’ll do] about 60 mph.. They are limited to 56mph in the EU. So if you don’t have a highway commute...it could be done.”
This off-roading beast from Mercedes could be a good alternative for many current truck drivers. The Unimog can be configured for a multitude of different uses, so could suit families, overlanders or anyone just wanting to drive round in something mighty!
Suggested: imnotdedyet
Ambulance
“Ambulance. Lights and siren to defeat traffic, plenty of cargo space, keep the gurney and you always have a place to sleep.”
It’s basically a ready-made RV! And, the ambulance is another vehicle that’s proven its ability on city streets, at high speed and while carrying precious cargo.
Suggested by: Alessandro Pacifici (Facebook)
Fork Lift Truck
“Fork Lift. Hear me out...
“Rear wheel steer makes it easy to park. Low speed for city commutes. Big ass forks for removing obstacles, like traffic, and other parked cars. Possible for indoor use. It’s a convertible, so cool. Propane fuel tank can also power gas grill.”
Here we go again, another “Hear me out”. While I might not agree that it’s a great daily driver, the benefits of a fork lift do sound like they’d come in handy at other times.
Suggested by: danovations
Police Cruiser
“People already drive decommissioned examples of police cruisers because they’re great daily drivers. It’s got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant. It’s got cop tires, cop suspension, cop shocks.... Whaddya say, is it the new Blues Mobile or what?”
An obvious choice but a good one. Live out all your Blues Brothers fantasies behind the wheel of an old cruiser. Or, you know, pretend you’re a cop I guess?
Suggested by: pmb2012
A Crane
“Crane truck would be cool. Then you can pick things up and put them down.”
Lots of posters wanted something that could help them avoid traffic, and a crane like this Man monster would help you to do just that.
Suggested by: Matthew Eddy (Facebook)
Chassis Cab Pickup
“For a practical choice, have to throw my vote to a service body pickup. Sure, Ram has its ram boxes, but why limit yourself to two when you can use the whole bedsides and still fit 4x8 sheets in the bed? Plus, the old ones are dirt cheap!”
A pretty safe choice, but if you do insist on owning a pickup truck, there are definitely more exciting ones out there than the standard Silverado or F-150. These Ford Chassis Cab offerings unlock a host of personalization possibilities.
