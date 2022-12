“Toyota C-HR in the U.S., it is unique looking but slow with the only powertrain offered here nor is it overly efficient. If threw some motor in it to make it sporty or hybridize for efficiency maybe keep around.

“With the more practical (and with AWD available on it as well) Corolla Cross in the same showrooms and the upcoming nearly 200hp hybrid version the C-HR is like if Nissan had the 1st gen Juke and Kicks on the market in the U.S., but the Juke only got the basic Versa powertrain, a lot of compromise for style and sport with no sport.

“I appreciate the effort to be different but there is nothing to gain here.”