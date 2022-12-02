As sure as the seasons change, cars come and go. The Lincoln Continental has been and gone, the Rolls Royce Wraith is no more, and even machines like Dodge’s Hemi-powered muscle cars, which might have seemed like an eternal force that would be here forever, are on the way out. As we approach the end of another year, are there any cars out there that you’d like to add to the extinct cars register?



We already lost some good models this year. As well as the Wraiths and Hellcats of this world, BMW also killed off the i3 and Nissan went on a rampage to ax the Titan and Maxima. But, do you think there is a car out there that doesn’t deserve to make it into 2023?

Maybe you think the Golf should be canned and replaced with a pint-sized EV. Or perhaps you think that now the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning are on the scene, all gas-powered trucks should politely get in the sea. Whatever car you think has served its time on planet earth, we want to know.

Personally, I’d like to add the Infinity QX80 to this list. It’s a car I’d never seen before May 2021 and now I can’t escape its gaping proportions, bland styling, and ridiculous engine. I get that luxury SUVs are so hot right now, but there’s just something off about the QX80 that makes me grind my teeth every time I see one. Just get a Kia Telluride instead or, better yet, something electric like the Rivian R1S or Mercedes EQB.

But that’s just my pick, what car would you like to see killed off before we get to 2023? Head to the comments section below to let us know your choices. We’ll round up some of the best responses in a slideshow on Monday.