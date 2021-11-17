We always knew that whenever Stuttgart threw the covers off the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, it was going to be a bit of a beast. Anytime Porsche adds the RS moniker to a car, you can be sure that good things will follow.

But, excitement for the fine-tuned 718 was amped up earlier this year when a loosely camouflaged prototype set a blistering lap of the Nurburgring, which was 23.6 seconds quicker than the standard 718 Cayman GT4.

Now, Porsche has finally unleashed its new top-tier Cayman on the world and good god does it look like a lot of Porsche.

Where the Cayman GT4 has subtle nods to the performance that lay beneath, this RS iteration looks a bit like the engineers have thrown everything from a race team’s spares cupboard at it.

Up front, you’ll find a carbon fiber hood and fenders, while the rear of the car is dominated by a new “swan neck” wing. That rear spoiler was adopted from the 718’s big brother, the Porsche 911 race car, and also appears on the 2022 911 GT3.



The prevalence of shared parts between the 911 GT3 and the Cayman GT3 RS is a running theme throughout the new car.

Under the hood, there’s even the same naturally aspirated flat-six engine that Porsche fits to its 911 GT3 Cup Car and the road-going 911 GT3. But if you’re hoping for race car-performance you’ll be disappointed to know that while 911 owners have 502hp to play with, anyone buying a new Cayman GT4 RS will be stuck with just 493 HP . The struggle is real.

This flat-six motor is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which Porsche says features shorter gearing than you’ll find in the standard GT4. Porsche has also enhanced the ride by fitting adjustable and track-focused suspension, which includes an RS-specific damper setup and revised springs and anti-roll bars.



Because of these new additions, the Cayman will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds – the same as a 911 GT3. Top speed for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is 196 mph, just shy of the 911’s 197 mph.

The price for all this Porsche? $141,700 plus a $1,350 delivery fee when it reaches dealers in summer 2022.

Want even more Porsche? You got even more Porsche

As well as the Cayman GT4 RS, Porsche has also created a track-only model, called the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Catchy.

The Clubsport model is also fitted with a six-cylinder engine, but this boxer unit is lifted straight out a 911 GT3 Cup race car and develops 500 HP .

Porsche has further tweaked the suspension to “offer an optimized responsiveness. ” The car also features adjustable shock absorbers, customizable double-blade anti-roll bars, and the ride height, camber and toe can all be tweaked.

The Clubsport is ready to compete “straight out the box” and comes with race-ready features like a welded-in roll cage, Recaro racing seats, six-point harnesses, a fire extinguisher and a built-in air jack system.

The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport starts at $229,000.