We’ve seen the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS set blistering Nürburgring laps in the barest, least-camouflaged camo, but we haven’t yet seen an official production-spec reveal date for the top-tier two-seater. Now, Porsche’s seen fit to give us that little bit of info — and tease something new for the Taycan too.

Advertisement

Porsche’s headed to the LA Auto Show next week, with the final production-ready 718 Cayman GT4 RS in tow. As if that name wasn’t long enough, the company is also bringing a race version: The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. I’m starting to feel like Porsche is making us all play Simon with these names. What’s next, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Sport Turismo?

The 718 (probably) isn’t getting a Sport Turismo wagon variant, but the rumor mill says the Taycan might. Porsche has promised a “third body style” to show off in LA, alongside a “new, incredibly dynamic, drive variant positioned between the Taycan 4S and the Taycan Turbo.” That new trim level is very likely a GTS, and the new body style is almost definitely the non-lifted wagon seen testing last year.

Enthusiasts, besotted with long roofs but repulsed by ride height, have been clamoring for a lowered version of the Taycan Cross Turismo since its reveal. With the wagon only accounting for one in every 10 Panamera sales, however, it’s unclear how many of those complaints will actually turn into real purchases after the Taycan’s reveal.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 46% Off NewAir Beverage Fridges Beer me up

Keep it simple or deck yours out with RGB lights, a touchscreen, and even a digital thermostat. Shop at Amazon

The unveil is set for November 17, oddly just before the show kicks off two days later. While pricing hasn’t yet been hinted for the Taycan GTS, Sport Turismo, or the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, all are expected to be well into the six figures.