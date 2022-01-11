Cars never really die, they just fade away. At least, in terms of sales. GoodCarBadCar released its round-up of all the cars sold in 2021. Predictably, the various shortages and squeezes caused by the pandemic on dealer lots gave quite the boost to orphaned models. Cars that sold in the single digits since their deaths reached dozens of buyers in 2021. That 2017 Chrysler 200 built during the Obama administration suddenly looked pretty sweet when new car prices are averaging over $45,000 for the first time in American history.

It’s important to keep in mind when buying a new old car that cars typically don’t like to just sit around. Brakes, tires and those all-important seals and tubes naturally degrade over time depending on exposure to the elements, so even getting a great deal on old model like these might end up costing their owners. In 2021, however, not everyone could afford to be choosy.



While many of these sales are confusing and likely acts of desperation, please note that six lucky people bought brand-new Dodge Vipers last year! Six! Our hearty congrats to them for their excellent purchase.