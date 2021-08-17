We finally have official specs for the 2023 Nissan Z, the long-awaited successor to the 370Z. And my god do those specs look good; excellent, even.



Look at that profile in the photo above. That long nose, that beautifully sloped roof, that almost vertical tail, the wide fenders and quarter panels — the new Nissan Z (not the 400Z as we’d been calling it before) looks fantastic. And now there are some performance figures to go with that lovely 240Z-inspired nose and 300ZX-like tail.

Under that huge hood will be a 400 horsepower, 350 lb-ft 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 (likely the same VR30DDTT from the Infiniti Q60S Red Sport) mated to either a six-speed stick or an “all-new” nine-speed automatic with paddle-shift capability

As for interior features, there’s a 12.3-inch screen, driver-facing gauges dashtop gauges, aluminum pedals, a clean three-spoke wheel, and just a generally clean but simple layout, which my colleague Jason will get into a bit in a different article:

Now the important question — How much will this thing cost? Sadly, we don’t yet have an answer, but Nissan’s press release implies that this thing will be affordable, writing:

“The Z has always been an accessible sports car – always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability – of dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill Z enthusiasts, and create a whole new generation of Z fans as well, when it comes to market here in the U.S. early next year,” said Gupta[, representative executive officer and chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.].

Rumors of a sub-$35,000 base price have been circulating. I pray that those rumor s turn out to be true so enthusiasts can head to a Nissan dealership in the spring of 2022, punk down less than $40 grand , and drive off in a 400-horsepower, rear-wheel drive, manual Nissan coupe that looks like that. Sounds like the dream.