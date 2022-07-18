“Absolutely nothing.

“Let me explain. I have owned my GT since 2008. The only things I’ve done to it are lowering springs, wheels/tires, and exhaust. Very basic stuff that transformed the looks and sound. I can’t tell you how tempting it’s been to cave in and blow thousands of dollars on forced induction. By now, I could easily have it being a 600+ hp hot rod.

“I learned my lesson with my first car, a 1998 ZJ. I lifted that thing, did all kinds of modifications, you name it. You know what happened? I destroyed it. It looked cool and was capable-ish, but it was miserable to drive.

“I swore I’d never do that to the Mustang. I would enjoy it for what it is, and not force it to be something it’s not.

“So, now I have a really reliable, fun car that has literally never broken anything in the 14 years I’ve owned it. It’s not a money pit, it’s not a jackstand monument in my garage. It’s something that is always ready to go and happily starts every time. It may have sat a month since it last moved, but I know it’ll start right up and go without a hiccup.

“With two kiddos under three and all of life’s other things, I don’t have time for a project right now. Keeping my ‘fun car’ from becoming a perpetual project has been the best thing I’ve ever done with my car.”