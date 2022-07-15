Cars are pretty great. They open up almost limitless opportunities for travel, there are countless ways to personalize them and you can have an absolute blast racing them round a track. So, what are some of the best things you’ve done with yours?

It can be any kind of modifications you’ve made to make it ride better, some particularly scenic drives that you’ve enjoyed over the years or maybe that time you took it rallying. Whatever the activities, projects, or pastimes you’ve had with your car we want to hear about them.

If you’ve had some particularly ambitious wrenching projects on the go, tell us about them. Did changing the suspension make your car into a track monster, or have you fabricated some armor to protect the underside of your truck when you head to the trails?

If you just love driving places, then maybe you’ve crossed some particularly lovely bridges, or enjoyed tackling some twisting switchbacks on a mountain pass.

That’s before we even think about the holiday highlights you might have had behind the wheel. A road trip along the West Coast is on my U.S. bucket list, and maybe you’ve already done that?

Then, there are the more personal interactions you might have had with your cars. Maybe you met the love of your life while browsing a car show, or did you get engaged in the back of a ‘66 Mustang?

Cars have wound their way into every aspect of our lives, so today we want to celebrate some of the best things you’ve done with, in, on or to your precious vehicles. Head to the comments below to share some of your stories. We’ll round up some of the top responses in a slideshow on Monday.