“I don’t think there will ever be a better factory hot rod than the ‘93-’02 Camaro Z28s and SSes (and their sister Pontiac Formulas, Trans Ams, and Firehawks).

“They were large enough for three adults and had a huge hatchback opening so you didn’t have to have a second car. They were reliable and fuel efficient enough that you could daily drive them. They were loud from the factory (‘93-’97) so you didn’t need to get an aftermarket exhaust to wake them up. They were available as new cars with factory warrantied optional go-fast equipment, including optional SLP exhausts to wake up the comparatively quiet LS1 years (‘98-’02 SSes). The aftermarket was (and is) huge for go-fast parts.

“They might not compare horsepower-wise to the late model Camaros (and other cars like Hellcat Challengers), but they were affordable, fun, and good daily drivers. You have to be wealthy and/or older (40s-50s) to have a late model factory hot rod these days, especially if you want more than just a base model without any options, and most options today can’t handle a Home Depot or Sam’s Club trip (except the Challenger, but that’s because that’s not a car, that’s a CAR).

“‘Back in the day’ if you could afford a Toyota Camry, you could afford a Camaro Z28, and that really can’t be said today. For comparison... ‘97 Camry base price $24,018, ‘97 Camaro Z28 base price $20,115... ‘22 Camry LE base price $26,870 or ‘22 Camry XLE base price $31,620, ‘22 Camaro LT1 base price $35,195 or ‘22 Camaro 1SS base price $38,695.

“I understand there’s inflation involved and it’s like comparing apples to oranges, but you won’t find a current hot rod on most 20-somethings or 30-somethings’ shopping lists because most of the options still available are only priced for empty nesters in their 50s and most of the options available today don’t particularly make good daily drivers. You sacrifice a lot of storage.

“Some of you guys may not consider storage or ‘good daily driver’ important for a hot rod, but in my mind, the ‘best hot rod’ can be driven every single day.”