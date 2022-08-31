We’re all used to seeing unbelievable hot rods built around aging chunks of American automotive history. Old Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge models have all been packed full of power and given a sleek makeover as part of the hot rod treatment, and they come out looking a million dollars.



But it isn’t just the world’s best wrenchers who have a knack for turning out the goods. Sometimes, when car makers really put their minds to it, even the most boring brands can churn out some unbelievably cool models. And this got us thinking, what’s the best factory hot rod to ever roll off an automotive production line?

Cars with an aggressive stance, sleek styling and more power than you can shake a stick at (preferably in the form of a V8) should all make the cut here, so get thinking.

The first cars that come to mind for me are things like the wonderful BMW 2002 Turbo or even something as slick as the 1986 Ford Capri Turbo Technics. Both exceptionally cool cars that grabbed your attention in the way any hot rod worth its salt should.

But the hot rod is very American, so why not opt for something like the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon instead?

Released in 2008, this pumped up wagon came fresh from the factory with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that churned out 556 HP. That was paired with the angular styling of this glorious wagon to make for one of the sleekest hot rods you could pick up fresh from the dealer.

But that’s just my pick, head to the comments section below and let us know your suggestions for the best factory hot rods of all time. We’ll round up some of the top answers in a sideshow tomorrow afternoon.