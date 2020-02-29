A Brown, Manual Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Is For Sale Right Now So It's Time To Seize The Moment

All images: Carmax

Grab your wallets, Jalops. This is the moment you’ve been waiting for. A rear-wheel drive, manual transmission wagon has appeared from the depths of Carmax, and it’s not just any wagon. It’s a 556 hp Cadillac CTS-V, and it’s brown . Yes, I said it: Brown.

As you frantically call out to your spouse for permission to buy a vehicle that you know deep in your heart you don’t need, but that you may also never have another chance to snag, I’ll just point out a few details of this beautiful 2014 Cadillac, discovered by our friends at The Drive.

It costs $51,998, which isn’t cheap for a six-year old Cadillac , but it’s apparently a one-owner car with only 58,000 miles on the clock.

The car looks nice, with heated leather and suede power front seats with memory, and a pop-up infotainment screen.

Look at how nicely that screen drops down into the dash so you don’t have to look at a giant tablet the whole time:

Of course, the big deals are in the front and back. Up front, there’s the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 shared with the fifth-gen Chevy Camaro ZL1:

And in back is what, in addition to the manual transmission, makes this machine so special. Feast your eyes on this copious wagonhood:

It’s hard to know exactly what condition this beast is in without seeing it in person, but it looks decent, and $52 grand doesn’t seem bad. A 2012 model sold a few years ago for $53,000, and as my coworker Andrew Collins predicted then, these are expected to gain value. MSRP for CTS-V wagons was ~ $67,000 back in 2014; Using the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s CPI inflation calculator, we find that that’s around $74 large in today’s money, so these have depreciated plenty. Where they are on the depreciation/appreciation curve, I’m not entirely sure.

But someone needs to forget about all of that depreciation stuff and just practice carpe diem. You need this brown, manual, supercharged V8 wagon in your life . Everyone does.