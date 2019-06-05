The Ford Fusion never really found footing in the American sedan market despite it’s Aston Martin influenced styling cues. While Ford did move a lot of units, the automaker didn’t make much money doing so and the Fusion along with other sedans and compacts will eventually be phased out of the US market. The first Fusion to get the ax is the Sport.



According to our friends at CarsDirect.com, the Fusion Sport is absent from dealer order guides for 2020, Ford also confirmed to the website that the Sport will end its run in 2019. On paper, the Fusion Sport—with its 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 pumping out 325 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque combined with all-wheel drive—could have been a bargain Audi S4. However, the sticker price of just over $40,000 made it a stretch for most Fusion buyers, and we found the car to be a bit of a let down once we got behind the wheel.

The death of the Fusion Sport and the eventual discontinuation of the rest of the Fusion lineup is the result of a rapidly shrinking sedan market, with the domestic brands basically ceding the segment to the Asian automakers. Most buyers want crossovers, so Ford has pivoted their lineup to meet that need, and the automaker has the Edge Sport using the same 2.7-liter turbo. It provides similar performance and a lot more usable space for families. While the Edge Sport is more expensive it’s not dramatically so with a starting MSRP of around $44,000.



However, those looking for a nice pre-owned mid-size sedan with a little more punch than your typical choices can find a number of lightly used Fusion Sports for around $20,000.



That’s a killer value for a well-equipped sedan packing over 300 horsepower. Though if you insist on buying a new Fusion Sport while they are still available, Ford is currently offering up to $3,250 in customer cash rebates and most dealers are hot to discount these cars even further.

