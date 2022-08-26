There should be no arguments that the 1970s was a good decade for movies and music. Releases like Ziggy Stardust from David Bowie and Saturday Night Fever clearly prove that. But were the cars from this decade as good?



To find out, we turned to you and asked what’s the best car from the 1970s? Thankfully, you came back with some great suggestions.

So, from world-beating rally cars to quirky French sedans, flick through the following pages to find out more about some of the best cars from the ‘70s.