The 1970s was an important decade. Women across America fought for their right to get an abortion, the country was gripped by an energy crisis and a U.S. president faced allegations of abusing his power. Huh, why does that all sound so familiar?



As well as a whole load of groundbreaking news, the decade also gave us some fun stuff. Movies like Jaws, Grease, and Star Wars were all released in the 1970s. And in music, we were treated to the likes of Let it Be from The Beatles, Wish You Were Here from Pink Floyd, and The Clash’s London Calling. What a decade.

But the big question is: were the cars in the 1970s as good as its music and movies? Maybe, and we need your help to figure this out (Editor’s note: They weren’t.) As su ch, we want to know what you think is the best car from the 1970s?

It might get a bad rap for some pretty bland design choices, but there were some pretty groundbreaking releases in the ‘ 70s, too .

Take the original Range Rover for example. Launched as a three-door SUV, the first generation Range Rover was introduced in June 1970. It was fitted with a Rover V8 engine that could produce as much as 127 horse power .

It looked cool as hell and provided the kind of rugged off-road capabilities and bougie interiors that we take for granted in so many cars today. It set a formula that the current model still follows, albeit in an infinitely more glamorous and expensive manner.

But what other cars from the decade do you think deserve the title of ‘Best of the 70s?’ Head to the comments section below and let us know your picks. We’ll round up some of the best responses in a slideshow tomorrow.