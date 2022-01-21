The car market right now is absurd. New and used prices are skyrocketing, and options for cheap transportation are getting slimmer by the day. Still, you can do a lot better than these ten buyers did on Bring A Trailer this past week.
3K-Mile 2004 Chrysler 300M - $17,250
Kelley Blue Book value: $4,479
The year is 2004, and you want a smooth, luxurious land yacht to spirit you away to your grandkid’s choir recital. You aren’t looking at spending S-Class money, and for some reason the Lexus GS doesn’t tickle your fancy. You could well end up with one of these: Chrysler’s early-aughts flagship sedan, the 300M.
2004 was the last year for the 300M, before it was replaced by the 300C. To say the styling has not aged well would be a kindness to the 300M’s bulbous, melty exterior, not to mention the car’s dark-gray-and-dark-fake-wood interior. Still, to someone, this front-wheel drive V6 luxury tourer was worth over seventeen thousand dollars. Maybe there’s nostalgia involved, or maybe they just really like melted bars of soap.
1972 Triumph TR6 - $22,000
Hagerty value: $15,200
The TR6 is on my personal driving bucket list. Two doors, an open top, and a 2.5-liter inline six? Count me in. At $22,000, though, I’ll be waiting quite a bit longer to get behind the wheel.
This particular TR6 was fixed up under the seller’s ownership, but a few flaws remain. The paint is chipped on a few panels, and while the gauge cluster reads 87,000 miles, the seller can’t confirm whether that’s the true mileage. TR6es have been known to fetch sale prices in the $20-30,000 range at auction, but those are concours examples — perfection earns those dollars.
2002 BMW M5 - $49,500
Hagerty value: $40,000
The E39 M5 is a hard car to value. Sure, immaculate examples go for serious cash, but you can find more reasonable prices all day long from private sellers. They’ve even been known to dip under $20 grand, if you’re lucky.
This example, with a resprayed front end and mismatched tires (seriously, how do you end up with three date codes on one car?) seems like it would skew towards the lower end of the price spectrum. Sure, it’s got that neat gamer-chair-blue interior, but the photos are too dark to tell how good that fresh paint up front really is. For my money, I’d go with the Facebook Marketplace options.
1972 BMW 2002tii 5-Speed - $81,000
Hagerty value: $37,300
The 2002tii is a gorgeous car, and this example is perfectly modified. Slightly lowered, with updated brakes and larger sway bars, it’s a car I’d love to drive every day. For $81,000, though, nope.
Even in mint original condition at Mecum, these cars don’t go for over eighty grand. Some dip below half of what this modified one sold for on Bring A Trailer. It’s an undeniably cool car, but eighty thousand dollars cool? Tough sell.
10K-Mile 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo 5-Speed - $83,000
Hagerty value: $36,500
I could tell you that this is the only Porsche on this week’s list, but this is Bring A Trailer we’re talking about. We’d both know I was lying. This 944 Turbo, decked out in Guards Red, is ready to relive your Sixteen Candles nostalgia — though you may need Trading Places money to make it happen.
Hagerty values an absolutely perfect, mint-condition, Concours-clean 944 Turbo at $62,000. Even among the traditionally out-there prices of Porsches on the platform, this one is an outlier. It’s the second-most-expensive 944 Turbo ever on the site — bested only by another Guards Red example with fewer miles.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 4-Speed - $112,500
Hagerty value: $60,400
1967 through 1969 are, undoubtedly, the coolest years for the Chevrolet Camaro. Add in the legendary Z/28 package, with its upgraded suspension and four-barrel-carbureted V8, and you’ve got a genuine muscle car monster on your hands. But when you can go out and get double the power with a full factory warranty from Dodge, do these classics still command the same value?
As an aside, since this Camaro is a perfect example. I’d like to write an open letter to all Bring A Trailer sellers selling high-dollar vehicles: Please, I beg of you, pay a photographer to shoot your car. I promise you’ll make the cost back in the auction, and your car will look leagues better than the cell phone shots you can manage on your own.
1971 Datsun 240Z Series I - $129,240
Hagerty value: $90,600
The original S30 Datsun Z is quite possibly the best-looking vehicle ever put on a road. It’s up there with the FD RX-7 for simple beauty and the story behind the car is almost as interesting as the car itself. It’s unfortunate, then, that prices on these cars are absolutely skyrocketing right now — making it harder and harder to experience one for yourself.
This 240Z is, admittedly, a complete restoration. The auction contains photos of the car’s frame, bare, sitting on a rotisserie awaiting rust repair and paint. As such, the Hagerty price above is for a complete concours-quality example — and it’s still shy of this car’s sale price by a solid 30%.
22K-Mile 1995 BMW 850CSi 6-Speed - $175,000
Hagerty value: $97,400
For a perfect 850CSi, this price would actually be a deal. With scratches, replacement mirrors, and an aftermarket radar detector, however, this particular 850CSi isn’t a perfect example — at least, not to a collector’s discerning eye.
While the E31 8-series is one of the coolest looking Bimmers ever to roll out of Munich (no B-pillars!), the price point is simply prohibitive for most people. When the Rad-era interest wanes, as the cycles of fashion continue on, these E31s may tank once again. Woe unto those who paid six figures.
5K-Mile 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring - $245,000
NADA value: $168,000
This may not be the most expensive car on the list, but this Porsche GT3 Touring is certainly the most batshit price. This car is a 2019 model, the last of the 991s. You can buy a new 992 GT3 Touring, from a dealer, right now. This isn’t some unique spec, or even a novel color. It’s a gray Porsche that you could buy new, and it would cost you less.
The window sticker on this car shows a total price of $187,125. A near-identical build on Porsche’s configurator comes out to $189,050 for a 992 GT3 Touring. With zero miles on it. I’m not the only one who thinks this is absurd, right?
160-Mile 2011 Porsche 911 GT2 RS - $777,000
Hagerty value: $450,000
I understand that Bring A Trailer buyers love to pay incredible amount of money for anything with a Porsche badge. I get that. I’m not sure if it’s a twisted form of brand loyalty or if it’s some kind of fetish, but I’m not here to, as the kids would say, yuck your yum.
What I will yuck is spending “winner at the slot machine” money on a 997 GT2 RS. Yes, it was the last manual-transmission GT2 RS — or, at least the last so far. Yes, there are only 500 of them in the world. But this car more than doubles the price of the next most expensive 997 GT2 RS ever to cross the block on BaT. It’s the single most expensive 911 ever sold on the site — even beating out a Carrera GT in price. Please, just hire a dominatrix like the other rich people.
