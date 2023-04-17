These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You

QOTD

These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You

I'm coming around to cute cars, because there are some seriously adorable ones on this list.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Austin-Healey

You all really seem to love cute cars, and I am starting to understand why. There is a certain joy that can come from a little car with a smiley face complete with big headlights (the eyes). You just wanna put it in your pocket and walk away.

While I may never completely understand the joyful bliss that is a cute car, I still wanted you, our readers, to share your favorite cuties with the rest of us. Maybe your suggestions could help me understand what’s so great about those lil’ guys.

And, as I promised, the submission I liked the most is gracing the top of this article — and let me tell you, that’s an honor I don’t give out lightly.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Austin-Healey Bug-Eye Sprite

Austin-Healey Bug-Eye Sprite

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Austin-Healey

This conversation has to begin and end with the Austin Healey Bug-Eye Sprite. Not only does it have an inherently cute look - it has a sort of earnestness about it - like a puppy that desperately wants to play with you. I just want to go up and give it a floor pan rub. Or scratch it behind the headlights.

Congrats. You win. This is the cutest car ever. There was a lot of stiff competition, but the fact that it’s a convertible (the best vehicle body style) is what put it over the top for me.

Submitted by: TheWalrus

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

The Chantacler

The Chantacler

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Bull-Doser via Wikimedia Commons

Why you do dis to me!? I love little cuties. Fiat 500, Mini, Nissan Figaro, Sprite, Isetta, Panda, Twingo, Honda E...

Chantacler... Dang.

This is the only car to my knowledge that is named after a chicken. Respect.

Submitted by: sybann

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Your Wife’s 2017 Mini Cooper S Convertible

Your Wife’s 2017 Mini Cooper S Convertible

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: gokstate

I’m going to vote in my wife’s 2017 Mini Cooper S vert. It has brought her into the car world. It has a name. It has been dressed up with Minnie Mouse ears at Halloween...She absolutely loves this car.

I absolutely love the Mini convertible. You also get bonus points for buying one from before Mini added the Union Jack taillights.

Submitted by: gokstate

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Kei Firetruck

Kei Firetruck

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Kiri the Japanese Fire Truck / Todd Lappin

Look at it, it’s like a puppy dressed up as service dog. Its so cute and you can tell it’s going to try its hardest

This is the first Kei car I’ve ever seen that actually made me smile. All the rest are terrifying death traps I’d never want to get into.

Submitted by: the_AUGHT

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Fiat 500 Abarth Convertible

Fiat 500 Abarth Convertible

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Fiat

Among recent cars I would have to say the Fiat 500 Abarth convertible. Among older cars, it’s ...... still the Fiat 500

I love, love, love the 500, and I cannot wait for the next generation to finally return to our shores.

Submitted by: icemilkcoffee

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Lotus Elise

Lotus Elise

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Lotus

I had a lady friend who found the Lotus Elise so ‘cute’ she seriously considered trading in her Toyota Previa in on one. Then she drove one and realized she was at eye level with the hubs of semi-trailer.

The first generation Elise is such a lovely piece of design. I never liked the subsequent cars as much.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

The Neon

The Neon

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Plymouth

I think the win should go to the Sprite, as mentioned by others, but I have to at least nominate the Neon for the classic ad.

Hi.

Submitted by: CSX321

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Porsche 356

Porsche 356

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Porsche

The Porsche 356 is a simply adorable car; big, hopeful, innocent eyes for headlights, bodywork that’s nothing but gentle, soft curves, and diminutive proportions that make me want to hug every one I see. Just an absolute cutie.

I never really thought of the 356 as a “cute car” until now. Congrats!

Submitted by: Aldairon

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

1st Gen. Renault Twingo

1st Gen. Renault Twingo

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Renault

First-gen renault twingo and every other answer is wrong. I really want to get one and race it in gridlife sundae cup

I want to scratch the Twingo’s chin like a little dog. Does that make sense? I hope it makes sense. I’m not weird I swear.

Submitted by: BigRed91

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Peel P50

Peel P50

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Peel

The Peel P50 Top Gear bit was such a formative moment in my life. It really is some of the best programming ever put on television. Usually I’d omit this since you didn’t bother to include any sort of caption, but I just love the P50 that much.

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

The Goodfellas Cadillac

The Goodfellas Cadillac

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Warner Bros. via IMCDb

There was that pink Cadillac from Goodfellas. But that didn’t work out too well for Johnny RoastBeef and his wife...

They should have listened to Jimmy. I also cannot see this car without thinking of Derek and the Dominos.

Submitted by: gokstate

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

The Apple Car

The Apple Car

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Abe Books

I don’t care if it’s real or not. I wanna drive an apple. The Isetta is probably the closest we’ll get.

My Apple Car was better.

Submitted by: Tim the KNinja

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Ferves Ranger

Ferves Ranger

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Lionel Allorge via Wikimedia Commons

Possibly the only thing that can give an Austin Healey Sprite any competition, the Ferves Ranger

It looks like baby’s first off-roader. Approved!

Submitted by: nic

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Second Gen. Mazda 3

Second Gen. Mazda 3

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Mazda

Awww…now who could stay mad looking at a second-gen Mazda 3 with a face like that? Some jerk driving one could be tailgating me while flashing their lights and blaring their horn and I would still smile back at the friendly face in my rear view mirror.

You’re very wrong, but you do you boo.

Submitted by: paradescar

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Mazda Miata

Mazda Miata

Image for article titled These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You
Photo: Mazda

Always the answer

You really cannot go wrong with a Miata, can you?

Submitted by: TooMuchWombat

Advertisement

17 / 17