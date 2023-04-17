These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You

You all really seem to love cute cars, and I am starting to understand why. There is a certain joy that can come from a little car with a smiley face complete with big headlights (the eyes). You just wanna put it in your pocket and walk away.
While I may never completely understand the joyful bliss that is a cute car, I still wanted you, our readers, to share your favorite cuties with the rest of us. Maybe your suggestions could help me understand what’s so great about those lil’ guys.
And, as I promised, the submission I liked the most is gracing the top of this article — and let me tell you, that’s an honor I don’t give out lightly.