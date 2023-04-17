These Are the Cutest Cars Ever Made, According to You

You all really seem to love cute cars, and I am starting to understand why. There is a certain joy that can come from a little car with a smiley face complete with big headlights (the eyes). You just wanna put it in your pocket and walk away.

While I may never completely understand the joyful bliss that is a cute car , I still wanted you, our readers, to share your favorite cuties with the rest of us. Maybe your suggestions could help me understand what’ s so great about those lil’ guys.

And, a s I promised, the submission I liked the most is gracing the top of this article — and let me tell you, that’s an honor I don’t give out lightly.