Jason Torchinsky
There’s something about this image of these people by this Borgward Isabella that just feels like the car is part of an exhibit of some kind That guy in blue has some real Big Docent Energy going on. Maybe that was the car that once tried to murder the Prime Minister or invented a better way to grow sorghum, or something like that? Also, it’s in a museum that seems to cater to 3/4-scale people.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

