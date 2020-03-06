Drive Free or Die.
There’s lots of pleasing strangeness about this 1963 Panhard PL 17 brochure picture. The dream of golfing in a featureless void that’s still somehow near traffic, all that deep blue, the flat floor, but I think the weirdest is that centrally-positioned-under-the-steering-column key. I can’t think of another car that does that. Happy Friday!

