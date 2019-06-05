Image: FCA

One of the things that makes Dodge so wholesomely Dodge is that it regularly and eloquently debuts new editions of its rapidly aging muscle cars, keeping the masses happy and spending money in spite of the fact that their flashy new car and its flashy new style has sometimes decades-old roots.



It’s a true, black-magic kind of success, except via constant tweaks and optional upgrades instead of selling a few souls—hopefully.

That’s again on display with the new “blacked out” 2019 Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition, playing on an automotive trend from many, many years, even decades, ago (although last week feels like many, many years ago these days). But FCA is making it new and cool and intimidating on the Charger, which itself is far from new, the company announced Tuesday.

The “blacked out” Octane Edition actually comes in two paint colors on the 707-horsepower, Hemi V8 Charger Hellcat, one of which is decidedly not black: The choices are “Pitch Black” or “White Knuckle,” along with a black center stripe down the car and red accent stripes lining it. It’s mostly an appearance package, with black badges, black wheels, red Brembo brakes, SRT seats with red belts, and gloss black interior accents along with red stitching, and getting the look will be an extra $1,495 on top of the car’s nearly $70,000 base price.

People will buy pay that, too, even if the Charger lineup itself hasn’t received a major overhaul in roughly 10 years, because it’s a powerful Dodge and people love powerful Dodges, so much that they’ve been in style longer than most fashion trends or other products on the market. (To be fair, it’s hard not to love them, no matter their general age.)

And for that mystifying ability, infinite claps to Dodge—so long as it’s not selling any actual souls in exchange, of course. Actually, maybe the naming system is a hint here?