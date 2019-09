The week is just about wrapped up, and what a better way to exit a week than passed out in the back of a Tempo Wiking Matador, one of the Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter-competitors back in the 1950s. They all had a similar sort of two-tone bread-loaf look, though I do like the Tempo’s determined grimace.

Also, look at that city of the future those three tiny, beatifically smiling delivery guys are tooling around in.