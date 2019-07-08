Jerry Seinfeld insults a deli worker, Ricky Gervais eats avocado toast, and funny Eddie Murphy returns in the trailer for the upcoming season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

I know a show featuring men talking about beards, men talking about meat, and Ricky Gervais being allowed onscreen all sounds pretty bad, but it’s also a show featuring cars like the Porsche Carrera GT, Nissan Figaro, Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and more. It should all balance out.

The new season will have 11 episodes and will start streaming July 19 on Netflix.