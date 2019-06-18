Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the show in which he picks up a comedian and takes them to coffee in a sometimes perfect/sometimes combustible car, usually framed around his interpretation of their personality, will return with new episodes to its relatively new home at Netflix next month.



This season will feature a cast including Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, Seth Rogen, Bridget Everett, Martin Short, Matthew Broderick, and Melissa Villaseñor, with previous guests Barry Marder, Mario Joyner, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Ricky Gervais returning to the show. Also a Carrera GT.



Advertisement

The 11th season will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 19th, though many of the previous seasons’ episodes have been compiled into five groups following the show’s move to the Netflix platform back in 2017, in case you were confused like I was.