“Screwdriver bits. Doesn’t matter the style, they all suck.

“Flathead. Also known as a spinning chisel when it hits your hand.

“Phillips. Did you know that each screw size has a perfect sized bit? Do you how to know what bit you need? Simple, look in the box of bits and the one that is missing is the one you need. Besides, since the last person didn’t use the right sized bit, it wouldn’t work anyway.

“Square: What sort of country comes up with square drive screws where there are 80 sizes that look about the same to each other? Likely some place cold and full of Hockey players.

“Torx. GM’s revenge on everybody.

“Allen. Joy, now I can loose the right sized bit in two measurement standards. Screw it I’ll jam in a torx bit, what’s the worse that can happen? SNAP. Oh, that’s the worse that can happen. Anyone know how to remove half a torx bit from inside an allen head capscrew?

“Torx with a stupid hole in them. When you need one, you will have found you broke them all trying to use them as a normal torx bit.

“Even the fricking boxes these bits come in suck. The clip never clips easily. About the 3rd time you use it, the clip comes undone and dumps the entire box full of bits on the floor to never be found again. Or only leaving the bits that nobody uses.”