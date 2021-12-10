I’ve written about a lot of tools this year. Some of them have been obscure and arguably only sometimes useful. Others are gadgets that you shouldn’t leave home without. Let’s review the coolest and most useful tools we’ve seen this year.

The Cool Tool series has opened my eyes to tools that I didn’t know existed and has made wrenching better for me. There is something to be said about working smarter, not rounding bolts with the wrong tool or guessing what could be wrong with an electrical system. I know my cars are likely happier for it, too.

Most of the tools featured on Cool Tool have been suggested by you, the lovely readers. Others have been tools I already own or have discovered when trying to solve problems usually related to Smarts and Volkswagens. Some of you have been emailing me with tools to feature in future entries. Many of the suggestions have been tools that I’ve featured in entries early this year.