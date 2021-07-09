This Little Wonder Is A Rivet And A Nut In One And Better Than A Self-Tapping Screw

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at a silicone tray that saves you time (and a few swear words) by keeping your tools within reach, an ozone generator that supposedly helps to get bad smells out of a car and a flare nut wrench that helps to make easy work of changing out brake and power steering lines. This week’s cool tool is the rivet nut or nutsert, a little fastener that creates a nice, threaded hole where once there was only misery. This recommendation comes from NickHasCars and numerous other readers.
One of the most gut-wrenching wrenching moments is when you tighten a fastener and it just keeps on going. There’s a dreadful sinking feeling that comes with feeling a bolt get tight, then suddenly loose. Stripping out a threaded hole means your day just got a lot worse.
A rivet nut is a metal fastener with internal threads and a shank. To use it, you slide it into the whole you want a bolt in, then use a rivet nut setter tool to pull the internal threads, which compress the soft shank, causing it to fold. This is the “rivet” part of a rivet nut. Eventually, the shank will fold enough that it grips the material you’re trying to mount the rivet nut to. The end result is a tight fitting with strong, clean threads for you to insert a bolt into.
Check out this demonstration as the Pete’s Garage YouTube channel uses rivet nuts to install threads on a fiberglass car hood.
Rivet nuts comes in a wide variety of sizes and threads for practically any project.
The nuts themselves are so cheap that you could get 100 of them for about $5. But if you want an installation tool to go with the nuts, those kits appear to be $40 and up.
Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool that every wrencher should have? Do you want to see us put a type of tool to the test and see how it performs? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!
DISCUSSION
Self tapping screws are garbage. Change my mind.