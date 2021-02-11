Cool Tool: Why Every Wrencher Should Own A Thread Checker To Identify Nuts And Bolts

Screenshot : Real Tool Reviews / YouTube ( Other

Over the past few weeks we’ve looked at handy flexible hose clamp pliers, screw-holding screwdrivers and battery desulfators that rescue batteries from the dead. This week’s cool tool, the nut and bolt thread checker, can identify the exact thread size of your project car’s most random bolts.



This week’s suggestion comes from reader Jerry , and he says it’s an invaluable tool for working on vintage vehicles. Hey, I own a few of those!

You can get these either attached to a board to hang from a wall or attached to a cable.

Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Here’s a situation I’ve been in way too many times to count. I’m working on a vehicle, and I either lose or damage an important bolt. No big deal, I have a huge bucket of extra nuts and bolts. I’ll just choose one that looks the part. Sometimes I get it right on the money and the replacement works just fine. Other times, I sift through my entire bucket trying every fastener before figuring out that I just don’t have the right size. Or worse, I choose an ever so slightly wrong-threaded bolt and end up cross-threading the thing I’m trying to put back together. Oops! Thankfully, there is a better way.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

Use a nut and bolt thread checker to confirm the thread of your nut or bolt before trying it out on your car. Or better, use the tool to organize your supply of extra nuts and bolts. Your life becomes a lot easier when getting a new bolt doesn’t have to turn into a fishing expedition.

Check out this review on a thread checker by YouTube Channel Real Tool Reviews to see the different ways you can use one!



The wall-hung version comes with additional functionality, but it’s not as portable as the version that’s attached to a cable.

Advertisement

The cable-strung version that reader Jerry has is generic and can be had for around $30 on Amazon, Banggood and similar sites.

The wall-hung version is roughly $60, made by a variety of different companies and can also be found on your favorite tool sites.

Advertisement

Do you know of a weird or unique but must-have tool you think every wrencher should have? Do you want to see us put a type of tool to the test and see how it performs? Shoot me an email or drop it down in the comments!