These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June

Car Buying

These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June

New cars might come with a great deal, or a really long wait.

By
Erin Marquis
Comments (9)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
A Kia Seltos parked at an angle on gravel net to a body of water. There's a small town in the distance across the water and large boulders right behind the Kia.
Image: Kia

It’s still fairly tough out there for folks searching for that special new car. I know this all too well as someone who was recently offered a $500 spot on a waiting list to order a Ford Maverick. Costs are up (the average listing price of a new car is $49,000 according to Cox Automotive) as is insurance, and, while inventories are climbing out of the COVID-19 crater, some of the most desirable vehicles are still scarce or worst, priced at a premium.

Advertisement

This info comes from CarEdge, which uses data on the Market Day Supply of a vehicle to come up with its fastest and slowest selling car lists. Take a look at the most plentiful vehicles on dealers lots for the good deals. These unloved autos have nothing to prove and everything to give. Scroll through the best selling vehicles to see the ones dealers are going to make you sweat for.

Stellantis dominates the first half of this list, while European automakers and a fair amount of Kias take the lions share of the cars with the lowest inventory on the lot. Have a glance and happy car hunting!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Jeep Renegade - 753 Day Supply

Jeep Renegade - 753 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Jeep

The Jeep Renegade is far from perfect, though it’s separated itself from so many other SUVs by being at least somewhat cute, mostly thanks to its big, round eyes that conveyed a happy, boundlessly adventurous demeanor. The facelifted Renegade for 2023, which has been unveiled for Brazil and will likely debut here in a matter of weeks, isn’t so optimistic. At best it looks unamused; at worst, pissed off. It’s making lots of judgments about you and your loved ones behind its furrowed brow, and it doesn’t care who knows.

Advertisement

Continue reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Chevy Silverado 4500 Medium Duty Chassis Cab - 443 Day Supply

Chevy Silverado 4500 Medium Duty Chassis Cab - 443 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Chevrolet
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Lincoln Corsair - 423 Day Supply

Lincoln Corsair - 423 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Lincoln

Lincoln wants to become even more luxurious, and the 2023 updates to the Corsair crossover show it. The model is a big deal for the company, since it’s Lincoln’s best-selling vehicle.﻿

Advertisement

Continue reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Ram 2500 - 403 Day Supply

Ram 2500 - 403 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Ram
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Jeep Cherokee - 391 Day Supply

Jeep Cherokee - 391 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Jeep

The Jeep Cherokee is due for a redesign soon. It’s now been eight years since the current generation was released in 2014, but a steady decline in Cherokee sales would indicate that buyers in the U.S. have moved on. And just what buyers moved onto is the pressing question for Jeep, which insists that a new generation of the Cherokee will be released sometime in the near future.﻿

Advertisement

Continue reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 355

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 355

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Stelliantis

The Pacifica can afford to be roomy in a way most crossovers can’t. A crossover’s long hood and truncated tail encroach on the cabin, eating away at space, pushing seats ever closer together in the name of style. Look no further than the coupe-crossover to see it in its worst form.﻿

Advertisement

Continue reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Jeep Compass - 352 Days Supply

Jeep Compass - 352 Days Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Jeep

As heavily-edited as that interior picture photo is, the overall design is clearly much, much cleaner. It’s a surprisingly thorough interior update to a vehicle that is, by and large, carryover from the outgoing model-year.

Advertisement

Continue reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Ram 1500 Classic - 328 Day Supply

Ram 1500 Classic - 328 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Ram
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Jeep Gladiator- 283 Day Supply

Jeep Gladiator- 283 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Jeep
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Fastest Selling: Mercedes-Benz GLE - 19 Day Supply

Fastest Selling: Mercedes-Benz GLE - 19 Day Supply

A dark blue Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV speeds down an empty bridge.
Image: BMW

On the outside, the 2024 GLE looks largely the same as its past unrefreshed version, but the GLE was already a nicely styled crossover. The bumpers and grille have been updated, but the only change most people will notice is the new LED headlights. The included photos show some funky angles, but from what we can tell, it’s still a handsome crossover that got a nice mild makeover.

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Kia Forte - 19 Day Supply

Kia Forte - 19 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Kia
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Kia Rio - 17 Day Supply

Kia Rio - 17 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Kia

Sometimes I wonder if Kia remembers that it still sells the Rio, one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in America. For 2023, the Rio changes almost nothing at all, except for being $400 more expensive when you tally up hikes to MSRP and destination. Oh, and it gets a new oil level sensor this year, ostensibly for reasons. If I just bought a 2022 Rio, I’d feel like quite the chump right now.﻿

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

BMW 4 Series - 17 Day Supply

BMW 4 Series - 17 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: BMW

I have to admit, I rolled in here ready to walk all over the new, objectively-giant 2021 BMW 4 Series kidney grille. But you know what, it’s not so bad!

Many of you will think that BMW has jumped the shark. I will admit, the spy photos were alarming. But I almost think they helped me be prepared for this moment, and with all the other nightmarish shit going on out there, big kidneys on a fun car isn’t such a hard thing to swallow. Plus, it’s actually kind of striking in white, which is a hard color to be striking it.

Advertisement

Continue reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Subaru Impreza - 15 Day Supply

Subaru Impreza - 15 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Subaru

Impreza buyers need to haul dogs, mountain bikes, kayaks — y’know, Subaru things — and the new wagon-only Impreza handles those needs well. But Subaru’s data says that buyers want sportiness, engagement, something more fun to drive than a crossover. On that mark, the 2024 Impreza comes close — but makes you long for the real solution that Subaru won’t build.﻿

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

BMW X5 - 14 Day Supply

BMW X5 - 14 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: BMW

The new BMW X5 M and X6 M drive like cars half their weight and also have every interior feature imaginable if you want. And yet. You get a nagging feeling behind the wheel, which isn’t the car’s fault. No, the car is good. But the questions that linger are: Who is this car for, exactly? What is this car for? Why is car?﻿

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Kia Carnival - 13 Day Supply

Kia Carnival - 13 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Kia

This year, the Kia Telluride SUV has been outselling the Kia Carnival minivan four to one. That’s frustrating — after putting a couple hundred miles on both of them, I think it’s obvious the Carnival is the better car.﻿

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Kia Seltos - 9 Day Supply

Kia Seltos - 9 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Kia

The Kia Seltos is America’s third-fastest selling car. We are clamoring for them, risking our lives to get them. I wanted to know if it was worth it. As it turns out, the 2021 Kia Seltos S 1.6T is not a bad car. Then again, it’s not trying to be a car at all.﻿

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Lexus NX - 9 Day Supply

Lexus NX - 9 Day Supply

Image for article titled These Are The Slowest And Fastest Selling Cars In America - June
Image: Lexus

Lexus has officially unveiled the newest car in its lineup and yes, it’s a crossover. The 2022 Lexus NX sports a familiar face, which bears a big resemblance to the outgoing model. This tracks, because the outgoing model sold in droves.

The similarities between this and the old model are checked at the door, however, because this NX has an all-new interface inside which finally updates the tired, old one and brings the cabin up to speed. It’s about damn time, Lexus!﻿

Advertisement

Continue Reading...

Advertisement

20 / 20