2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Looks Basically the Same, Adds New Tech and Plug-In Hybrid

Even among other midsize luxury crossovers, the Mercedes-Benz GLE isn’t exactly an enthusiast favorite. Instead, it’s more focused on comfort and luxury. Sure, you can get AMG versions that are more fun to drive, but comfort is really where the GLE shines. And that’s arguably a good thing. It’s a big, heavy SUV, after all. And for 2024, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has been given a refresh.

On the outside, the 2024 GLE looks largely the same as its past unrefreshed version, but the GLE was already a nicely styled crossover. The bumpers and grille have been updated, but the only change most people will notice is the new LED headlights. The included photos show some funky angles, but from what we can tell, it’s still a handsome crossover that got a nice mild makeover.

Along with those minor tweaks, buyers will also get three new wheel choices. That includes a set of new 21-inch wheels if you spring for the AMG Line exterior package. Additionally, Mercedes added two new paint options for the GLE: Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey.

Inside, updates include a new steering wheel, chrome finish around the air vents, the addition of the Manufaktur Piano Black Flowing Lines trim that was originally offered in the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and an improved Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos. Likely more important for owners, though, is the inclusion of Mercedes-Benz’s latest infotainment system that promises both hardware and software upgrades for a better user experience. Support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has also been added.

Mercedes also added a plug-in hybrid called the GLE 400 e 4MATIC. With a 134-hp electric motor, the GLE PHEV makes a system total of 381 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. Its electric range has yet to be announced, but Mercedes did say it’ll hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. All other GLEs in the lineup are also now mild hybrids.

Spring for the GLE 580, and Mercedes has also added what it calls the Off-Road Engineering Package that offers more ground clearance, underbody protection, and an off-road mode. When in off-road mode, the center display shows relevant information such as gradient, roll angle, and steering angle. And if drivers add the Parking Package, the surround-view camera system can show a “transparent hood” to make navigating obstacles easier.

Towing should also be easier thanks to a new Trailer Route Planner feature and what Mercedes calls Trailer Maneuvering Assist.

As for the AMG versions, you get a few new trim and upholstery options, and on the GLE 53, significantly more standard features. Those include the AMG performance exhaust system, augmented reality navigation, the parking assistance package, and heated and ventilated front seats. Multi-contour front seats and a head-up display are also now standard on the GLE 63 S.

AMG also gave the GLE 53 a larger turbocharger and updated the software to increase torque from 384 lb-ft to 413 lb-ft. That might not sound super impressive, but Mercedes says it’s enough to knock 0.3 seconds off its zero-to-60 time, bringing it down to 4.9 seconds. Power on the GLE 63 S remains unchanged, but it’s reportedly been retuned for better handling.

Pricing and an on-sale date have yet to be announced, but Mercedes says the 2024 GLE will land on dealer lots sometime in 2023.