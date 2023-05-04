These Are the Recent Redesigns That Disappointed You the Most

Oh, how the mighty among car design have fallen, according to our readers. If not fallen all the way flat on their face, then maybe some automakers have just stumbled into disappointing designs, which don’t live up to their predecessors. Readers mostly seem to agree this is the case with the BMW M Division, which has wrought the BMW XM upon the world.

The BMW XM is the follow-up to the BMW M1, one of the most striking cars ever conceived. Full stop. It’s hard to fault any model that’d have to live up to the M1, and it’s also nearly impossible to separate either the M1 or the XM from their historical context; both cars are undeniably a product of their time.

The time for outrageously-fast EV SUVs is now, so the XM is not as out of touch with reality as it may seem, but that doesn’t make it any prettier. We asked readers what recent redesigns disappointed them the most, and these were their answers: