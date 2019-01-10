The Pontiac Aztek doubles down by using two Native American names (Aztecs are native Central America Native Americans): Chief Pontiac was an Odawa (Ottawa) war chief who stuck it to the British and even raid Fort Detroit, while the Aztecs were a massive and complex culture decimated by European diseases and gold-hungry Spanish conquistadors. You’d think these two interesting would yield an interesting car, but no.
Erin Marquis
Managing Editor of Jalopnik.