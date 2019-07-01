Image: Nissan

The Nissan 370Z and GT-R have gotten more special-edition paint jobs lately than your lavish aunt’s nails, perhaps as a distraction from how old they are. One of the latest is a 50th-anniversary GT-R, which, in the UK, will get a paint color plucked from retirement for a mere $9,000 over the regular price.



Nissan announced UK pricing for the anniversary GT-R on Monday, saying each will go for 92,995 pounds, or about $117,500 at current exchange rates. That’s just under $9,000 more than the Prestige trim the special edition is based off of, which starts at $108,700 in the UK at current exchange rates.

Of course, few people would notice the difference if you just found some generic “50th Anniversary” badges and stuck them on a $40,000 GT-R from 2009. It’s cheaper, too.



The announcement said only 50 anniversary models will go to Europe, and only 18 right-hand-drive versions to the UK. All of the European versions will be in Bayside Blue, too, which is a shade last used on the R34. They’ll all get blue accents on their 20-inch wheels, and the first deliveries are expected next month. Nothing’s been said about U.S. models, but the original news release on the car was on Nissan’s U.S. website.

Nissan announced the anniversary-edition GT-R New York in April, along with an anniversary 370Z for those who don’t have six figures to spend on a vehicle that can be had with either 565 or 600 horsepower and looks about the same as it did when the recession hit. The car, Nissan said, would come in three different colors with racing stripes: the fancy R34 blue, white and silver. It would also get a gray interior with a “unique steering wheel and shift knob trim,” along with some other interior and exterior appearance tweaks.

Aside from that, the car is basically the Prestige trim it’s built off of, plus about $9,000. But the folks out there paying for a new, R35-generation Nissan GT-R in the year 2019 are a dedicated bunch, so that probably won’t deter anyone.

