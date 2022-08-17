Car prices are a curious thing these days, and so is people’s undying love of Elon Musk. We may live in a bit of a topsy- turvy world, but some things still remain constants. One of those constants is that the nicest Pontiac Sunfire Convertible on Earth costs less than this signed 8x10 Photo of Elon Musk wearing a spacesuit that I found on eBay.

The long-dead General Motors J-Body really isn’t worth remembering, but this could be it’s finest example. For sale in my home state of New Jersey is this MINTY 1989 Pontiac Sunbird GT Convertible. It could very well be the nicest one in the entire country, but it still costs just $5,495. That’s just about $1,000 less than this autographed 8x10 p hoto of Elon Musk wearing a spacesuit that I found on eBay.

Sure, it’s got the structural rigidity of a chocolate eclair and looks that only whoever was running GM at the time could love, but it’s as clean as it gets. After 33 years and 134, 000 miles, there’s hardly a scratch on her. The same cannot be said for this signed 8x10 p hoto of Elon Musk wearing a spacesuit that I found on eBay. It is not 33 years old, and will not get you from point A to point B with the same efficiency.

That being said, the Sunfire doesn’t come with a protective pouch to keep it safe from the elements. But, on the other hand, this signed 8x10 p hoto of Elon Musk wearing a spacesuit that I found on eBay doesn’t have a turbo or pop- up headlights.



My mom had a Sunfire in the early ‘ 90s before I was born. The power steering went out and the car was in such rough shape that when my father took it to get serviced, the mechanic accosted him for letting his wife drive such a piece of shit. Who knows, had my mom never gotten rid of her Sunfire, I may not be here today, writing a blog about how the nicest Pontiac Sunfire Convertible on Earth costs less than a signed 8x10 photo of Elon Musk wearing a spacesuit that I found on eBay.